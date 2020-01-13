One person killed, two hurt in Barron County crash

One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in Barron County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:52 p.m. County Highway I at At 22 3/4 Street near Chetek, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

According to the incident report, 53-year-old Edward Wakefield of Dallas was driving westbound on County Highway I when he hit a semi traveling eastbound on County Highway I.

A passenger in Wakefield's vehicle, identified as Robert Warnecke of Dallas, died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Wakefield along with a second passenger identified as Ashley Halpin of Chippewa Falls were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 42-year-old Shawn Charles Robbins of Rice Lake, was not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

