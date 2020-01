One person was pronounced dead by officials after a garage fire broke out Monday around 11:41 a.m. in the town of Oakdale.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Richard Siess was found dead inside the garage shed.

A caller reporter that her husband may have been in the shed when the fire initially broke out. Officials responded to the scene and found the shed fully engulfed with heavy smoke.

The fire is still under investigation.