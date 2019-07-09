One person taken to hospital following chase & crash in Eau Claire County

One person is taken to the hospital after a chase ends in a crash Tuesday night near the Eau Claire County and Dunn County line.

Person in custody following pursuit and crash

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Buena Vista Road near Curvue Road around 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.

A deputy tried to pull a car over near the Eau Claire/Dunn County line for speeding, but the car sped away.

The deputy pursued the vehicle for a short distance, then reported the vehicle had gone in the ditch and overturned.

The driver, 35-year-old Daniel Helgeson, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office says charges in the case are pending.

