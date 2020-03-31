One week until Election Day, city officials encourage early voting

We are one week away from the Wisconsin Spring Primary Election and Presidential Primary on April 7. Due to safer at home orders from Governor Evers, the city of Eau Claire is still encouraging voters to vote early.

Thousands of absentee ballots have already been processed in Eau Claire and city officials hope that number continues to rise throughout the week. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail has expired but there is still another option to vote before Election Day.

City Clerk, Carrie Riepl says they are still working on a plan for next Tuesday that includes social distancing, hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes. But until then, they are asking voters to take advantage of the drive-thru voting in downtown Eau Claire.

The drive-thru is located in the City Hall parking lot on Farwell Street with an entrance on Dewey Street. It will be open for voting every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday, April 3.

To see what will be on your ballot click here.

