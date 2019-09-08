UPDATE: Officials release name in Chippewa County fatal crash

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office has released the named involved in the fatal accident that took place Saturday.

Sheriff Kowalczyk says 32-year-old Hannah Kalman from Hatley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person involved has been identified by officials as 66-year-old Timothy Miller from Ladysmith.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (MEDIA RELEASE) --A woman is dead after a two vehicle crash that happened just before 5:30 p.m. on September 7, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say the woman was driving west on County Highway O and failed to stop for a stop sign at County Highway S. Her vehicle was hit in a T-Bone style manner by a man driving north on County Highway S.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released yet.

