One year later: still no sign of missing veteran in Eau Claire

It's been one year since a local veteran disappeared, and family and friends of 28-year-old James Liedtka are still searching for answers.

James was reported missing on November 5 after he was last seen with friends on Water Street in the early morning hours of November 4.

The Eau Claire police department has conducted several ground and water searches and loved ones have spent hours handing out fliers and searching for any sign of James.

If you have any information, please contact the Eau Claire Police Department at 715-839-4972.