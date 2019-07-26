Onefest Christian music festival kicks off in Chippewa Falls

Three days packed full of Christian music is coming to the Chippewa Valley this weekend. The second annual Onefest is taking over the Northern Wisconsin State fairgrounds starting Friday.

For the second year of the event, organizer Heather Flashinski says they have added a day this year, kicking things off on Friday instead of Saturday. Flashinski also says they added an education building for people to learn about everything from money matters, financial information to a PTSD and faith conversation.

But the music starts on Friday night at 5 p.m. and throughout the weekend will feature several acts including the Newsboys and Francesca Battistelli on Saturday night. Onefest will close with a worship service on Sunday morning.

For a full schedule of events or to purchase tickets click here.

