Online learning helps local girl recover from accident

Last August, the Larson family was having a typical day.

"We were out on the Chippewa Flowage and my brother was with us and we had two boats out.” says Sarah Larson.

And then things took a turn for the worst.

"We ended up hitting something under the water and it threw us to the left and we ended up hitting my brother's boat,” Sarah says.

The crash severely hurt Larson’s then 14-year-old- daughter, Emma.

"Emma took a wake board that was hanging off the side to the face and it went through and broke her upper palate and shattered all the bones in the face,” she says.

"I remember fading in and out in the ambulance and they were saying, it's OK, you're fine, you were in an accident,” Emma says.

"Emma was then taken to St. Mary's in Duluth for the level one trauma center,” Sarah says.

But while recovering from her injuries which included a brain injury, Emma was only worried about one thing.

"My main concern when I got out of the hospital was how is this going to affect my schooling,” She says. “Because I want to go to college, I want to get a degree, I want to be successful."

"We were just blessed that Wisconsin Virtual Academy was where we were, at in that point in our life,” Sarah says. “They were very accommodating and helped Emma Start slow."

"It has definitely been a learning curve, it is re-learning how you learned,” Emma says.

And after everything she has been through, Emma is caught up with her studies as she enters the 9th grade, but has a new perspective on life.

"It is hard for me to think far ahead, because I used to think far ahead and the accident happened. What I've been keeping in my head a lot is just one day at a time."