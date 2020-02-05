Open house updates community members on Veterans Tribute Trail

The Veterans Tribute Trail in Altoona is officially set to break ground in June.

But before that happens, the public got a chance to get an update on the plans.

An open house was held Wednesday night at Altoona's River Prairie Center.

More than $1 million has already been raised for the tribute.

For those involved with the project, this was a time to answer questions and hear expectations from community members.

"We are really just wanting the community to come in and catch them up on what's going on now. The Altoona location, we had to rearrange things a little bit. We're really happy with what we've come up with and we're just filling in the blanks for people who maybe don't know exactly where it's going to be or what it's exactly going to look like now," said foundation member Angela Deutschlander.