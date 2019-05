Opening night of Burger King Classic Car show

Several Burger King locations across the Chippewa Valley will be hosting car shows on various Thursday nights this summer from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Tonight is opening night at the North Clairemont location in Eau Claire.

Other times and locations:

May 23- Menomonie

May 30- Golf Road, Eau Claire

June 6- Hastings Way, Eau Claire

June 13-North Crossing, Eau Claire

June 20-Chippewa Falls

June 27-Lake Hallie

July 11- North Clairemont, Eau Claire

July 18- Menomonie

July 25- Golf Road, Eau Claire

August 1- North Crossing, Eau Claire

August 8- Chippewa Falls

August 15- Lake Hallie

August 22- Hastings Way, Eau Claire

August 29- Golf Road, Eau Claire

September 5- North Clairemont, Eau Claire