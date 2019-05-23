Options for Women opens office in Menomonie

Women and families looking for help with crisis pregnancies now have a new choice with the opening of Options for Women Menomonie.

Organizers say the facility provides free and confidential services like pregnancy tests, parenting programs, and educational materials.

The organization says it wants to help women make informed decisions.

This pregnancy resource center is completely donor-based and offers services free of charge.

The confidential services are meant to help a woman through every step of her pregnancy. The office also offers a miscarriage support group and a post-abortion recovery group.

Executive Director, Ronda Luna, says parents can participate in their Earn While You Learn program. She says it is a great way for expectant moms and dads to learn about parenting and earn items they may need for the child such as clothing, diapers, toddler furniture, and more.

“Our mission statement is empowering women and families to cultivate life-affirming choices and healthy relationships,” said Luna.

Luna says Options for Women in Menomonie is always looking for sponsors and volunteers.

For more information on Options for Women Menomonie, click here.

