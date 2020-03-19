Options to vote while practicing social distancing

With the spread of COVID-19, many are concerned about going to the polls.

Governmental Affairs and Workforce Director Scott Rogers says there are three options.

The first option is voting absentee. If you are already a registered voter, you can request a ballot be mailed to you

The second is in-person early voting. Early voting in-person can be done weekdays between now and April 3 and can be done at your local election office.

The third option is voting on election day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

