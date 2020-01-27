Organizations forced out of State Theatre

Organizations that used the State Theatre and Community Center say they were kicked out.

Representatives with the organizations say on Thursday, all the power at the State Theater and Community Center was shut off and their leases were terminated.

The State Theatre re-opened in October and was being run by Joe Luginbill and his children's foundation.

The Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center was one of the tenants of the building, and says it's scrambling to find a new home.

Daniel Bennett-Hardy, Vice President of Opeations says, “I was at work on Thursday and I got a message that the power had gotten turned off at the State and I was like what. It was a complete shock, complete surprise and I was like okay maybe this is a fluke and it will get turned around. Then on Friday I found out the water got turned off and then we realized there was a serious problem”

Azara Properties, the owners of the building, sent us this statement today: We have been trying to contact Joe Luginbill regarding money defaulted by the Luginbill Children's Foundation to Azara Properties. It is the Luginbill Children's Foundation's responsibility as the lessee to pay for all utilities and rent. Azara Properties has reached out to the organizations affected by the foundation's defaults and are trying to resolve the issues so they can continue operating. The theatre will remain open under Azara Properties and we are looking forward to a brighter future for the State Theatre”

WEAU has reached out to Joe Luginbill multiple times, but have not gotten a response.

