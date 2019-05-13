Organizers say The Past Passed Here event may come to an end

The annual The Past Passed Here event in Chippewa Falls was canceled last week because of heavy rain and flooding in Allen Park.

Organizers say because of the cancellation they have been set back financially and might have to end this event for good.

“We lost all of our admission revenue and our food sales revenue, so we're not really sure if we're going to be able to continue the event into the future,” said Jim Schuh of the Chippewa County Historical Society.

The event is a non-profit educational experience for 4th graders from Chippewa Falls elementary schools. They get an inside look at the 17-1800's time period and get to experience French Fur Trade and Lumber Jack era life from Wisconsin’s past.

To date 9,400 students have attended the event during the last 16 years.

“It costs about $10,000 a year for us to put on the event,” said Schuh. “Our goal is to break even and we won't break even this year.”

Although there was no revenue from admission or food this year, what was left was donated to Agnes' Table in Chippewa Falls.

Schuh said the event runs off of donations every year and hopes the community can come together in support of this cause.

“Any funds that we receive will help us pay for the expenses that we've already gotten this year and hopefully continue the event in the future,” said Schuh.

Organizers say if you would like to help keep this event going, you can make a non-profit donation.

Donations can be mailed to:

The Past Passed Here, CCHS

123 Allen St.

Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

