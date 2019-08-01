Osama bin Laden's son killed within last two years, US official says

FILE - Hazma Bin Laden, son of Osama Bin Laden. Date: Unknown. U.S. officials believe that Hazma Bin Laden was killed sometime during the last two years. / Source: CIA via CNN
Updated: Thu 8:36 AM, Aug 01, 2019

(CNN) - The United States government believes Hamza bin Laden, son of Osama bin Laden, is dead, according to a U.S. official.

U.S. officials have been working for some time to confirm the death of Hamza bin Laden, but recently, they found evidence that they believe corroborates his death.

Earlier this year, the U.S. government accused Hamza bin Laden of seeking to encourage attacks against the U.S.

The New York Times reports that Hamza bin Laden was killed sometime in the last two years.

The Department of State said items seized from Osama bin Laden's hiding place in Pakistan, where he was killed in 2011, indicate he was grooming Hamza bin Laden to replace him as Al Qaeda's leader.

