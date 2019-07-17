Oscar Mayer to list Wienermobile on Airbnb for overnight stays

Oscar Mayer is renting out its iconic Wienermobile on Airbnb for three nights in August. (Source: Oscar Mayer/CNN)
Updated: Wed 12:51 PM, Jul 17, 2019

(CNN) - You may have seen Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile on the road, but have you ever wondered what’s inside that rolling hot dog? Now’s your chance to find out.

The company is putting its road-tripping frankfurter on Airbnb. The beef link can sleep two, comes with its own outdoor space and even has a mini-fridge stuffed with weenies.

You can only book one night, and it’ll run you $136 with a couple of catches. Only the first three nights in August are available, and reservations will be granted on a first come, first serve basis when they become available at undisclosed times starting July 24.

The Wienermobile will also be parked in Chicago for these stays, giving fans the chance to enjoy the Lollapalooza music festival there.

