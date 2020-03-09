Osceola School District cancels classes citing potential coronavirus exposure

The Osceola School District announced it will be cancelling classes Tuesday because an individual who tested positive for coronavirus attended a school event over the weekend.

The individual who tested positive for coronavirus attended the Destination Imagination event at Osceola High School on Saturday, March 7.

School officials cited the Centers for Disease Control saying the risk is low, however, officials clarified that they can't know for certain that there is absolutely no risk.

The school district, in partnership with the Polk County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, made the decision to cancel school and all activities so that cleaning can take place to ensure the safety of students and staff.