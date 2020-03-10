Osceola classes to resume after closure due to coronavirus

Before testing positive for the coronavirus, the Pierce County patient attended an event Saturday at Osceola High School, leading the district to cancel all of its classes Tuesday for a deep clean.

Health officials say the person with the virus is showing mild symptoms and is doing well.

The event in Osceola drew more than 100 teams and schools from 21 counties.

State officials say the risk to attendees at the Destination Imagination Tournament remains low.

"Everybody is talking about it. Hopefully it doesn't spread," said parent Melissa Latoruneau.

"Nothing hits close to home until bam it's in your hometown," said parent Tony Perry.

According to a statement posted on the Osceola School District's website, the district and the Polk County Health Department, in collaboration with local, state and federal officials, have determined that classes will resume Wednesday after classes were canceled Tuesday due to coronavirus.

Late Tuesday, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced a family in the Eau Claire Area School District was in close contact to a person who tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

This means they were within six feet of someone with the virus.

Officials say none of the family members are sick or contagious, and they haven't exposed any students, staff, or other people in the community.