The Osseo Police Department is looking for a suspect who they believe is Mikel Joseph Koller.

Police say 32-year-old Koller matches the description of a male who was the center of a 9-1-1 call.

Koller has a felony probation warrant with the Osseo Police Department. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans.

If you see Koller you are asked not to make contact and to call 9-1-1.