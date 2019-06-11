Osseo community gifts new truck to "hero" veteran

Local community members are giving back to a man they call an unsung hero because he has given so much to his town.

Leroy Thompson, better known as “Buzzy”, has been an important fixture in Osseo for his whole life.

The Vietnam War vet is a member of local veterans groups and always lends a hand for the boy scouts and other community events.

Tonight, the Osseo community told buzzy, thank you.

Buzzy is often carting around scouts, canoes and more in his old truck while helping out at community events but the truck was falling apart.

Osseo's VFW and American Legion posts started a fundraiser to replace Buzzy's truck with a new one.

With the help of community members, a $12,000 goal was raised in just three weeks.

“A couple of comments I received while collecting donations were ‘geez this is exactly why we live in a small town’ because we can help an individual that's in need who’s active in the community, what better cause,” said Rollie Colby, Quarter Master of the VFW.

Tonight, Buzzy's friends and donors gathered to present him with his new truck and show their appreciation.

“These guys are too good to me...it's remarkable,” said Buzzy. “They're worried about my old truck crashing someday.”

More than 100 people donated to help buy buzzy a new truck.

Members of the VFW say Buzzy was reluctant to accept it because he's a giver and not a taker.

However, they told him to think of it as a company vehicle since he uses his truck to get to so many community events.

