Osseo man sentenced after child abuse charges

Mitchel Feyen was sentenced today.
Feyen will have to serve five years in state prison with 4 years of extended supervision after that.
Originally, a criminal complaint against 24-year-old Mitchel Feyen says he brought a seven-month-old to an emergency room in December.
During an examination on the child, bruising around the arms, chest, and a possible brain hemorrhage were discovered.
Police questioned Feyen who says he was frustrated with another child at his home and because of that he threw the infant.