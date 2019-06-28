Osseo man sentenced after child abuse charges

Mitchel Feyen was sentenced today.

Feyen will have to serve five years in state prison with 4 years of extended supervision after that.

Originally, a criminal complaint against 24-year-old Mitchel Feyen says he brought a seven-month-old to an emergency room in December.

During an examination on the child, bruising around the arms, chest, and a possible brain hemorrhage were discovered.

Police questioned Feyen who says he was frustrated with another child at his home and because of that he threw the infant.