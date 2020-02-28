Ousted leaders of Milwaukee's DNC host committee replaced

New leaders of the Democratic National Convention's local committee based in Milwaukee have been hired.

They replace previous leaders who were fired amid allegations that they oversaw a toxic work environment.

The hirings announced Friday come three weeks after the dramatic shakeup to the leadership team and less than five months before the Democrats' showcase political event to nominate their candidate for president. Raquel Filmanowicz will serve as CEO and Paula Penebaker will be chief operating officer.

The host committee is a civic, nonpartisan group responsible for raising the $70 million, recruiting the 15,000 volunteers and providing the facilities needed to put on the convention in July.