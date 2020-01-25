Outbreak casts pall over China new year as deaths surpass 40

China’s most festive holiday has begun in the shadow of a worrying new virus as the death toll surpassed 40, an unprecedented lockdown kept 36 million people from traveling and authorities canceled a host of Lunar New Year events.

The National Health Commission reported a jump in the number of people infected with the virus to 1,287 with 41 deaths.

Australia announced its first case Saturday, a Chinese man in his 50s who last week returned from China. Malaysia confirmed three cases. France says three people had fallen ill with the virus — the disease’s first appearance in Europe. And the United States reported its second case, involving a Chicago woman in her 60s who was hospitalized in isolation after returning from China.

The outbreak of the new virus, which is linked to a wildlife market in central China, is prompting renewed calls for enforcement of laws against the trade in and consumption of exotic species.

The spread of the disease from the central Chinese city of Wuhan is the worst in Asia since the 2003 outbreak of SARS. That, too, was traced to consumption of wild animals, in the southern city of Guangzhou. China’s Agriculture Ministry issued an order earlier this week ordering tightened controls on trade in wildlife, focusing on farmers’ markets, restaurants and other places known to be involved.

Researchers have not yet announced a definitive source for the latest outbreak, which like many other viruses has genetic markers found in multiple species.

