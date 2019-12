An outdoors store in Eau Claire is consolidating.

Gander RV & Outdoors re-opened in June 2018, after previously operating as Gander Mountain.

Now, the "outdoors" part of the store is being liquidated.

A store employee says the RV part of the Scully Drive location is still operating.

The store is owned by Camping World Holdings.

Multiple requests for information from Camping World have not been returned.