La Crosse Police Department collects over $900,000 in 2019 parking fines

The La Crosse Police Department released its 2019 Parking Utility Report Monday.

Over 50,000 citations were issued during the 12-month period that brought in more than $900,000.

The department credits the boot and tow program that was introduced in late 2018 for recovering more than $85,000 in fines so far.

The parking utility coordinator also said the new license plate recognition systems in ramps have been successful.

"That's been really significant. I think that's helped us improve and what's increased our citation amount is because of the way that the license plate readers can handle reading the plates [on their own]," said Greg Elsen, the La Crosse parking utility coordinator.

The La Crosse Police Department is currently conducting a parking study that will expand on the downtown study from 2014.

The research will help them understand parking needs now and in the future.