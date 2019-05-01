"Over the Edge" rappelling fundraiser helps local dyslexia center

Community members are set to rappel down Banbury Place in exchange for donations to a local nonprofit.

"Over the Edge" is happening Saturday, May 11 in Eau Claire.

Rappelling participants are tasked with raising at least $1,000 for the Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper Wisconsin.

The center serves children with dyslexia in the Chippewa Valley area and beyond.

Dyslexia is a language-based learning disability, which affects as many as 1 in 5 people.

The Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper Wisconsin is locally funded and provides services at no cost to families.

WEAU's Danielle Wagner is one of the people who will be rappelling down Banbury Place.

To donate to Danielle's fundraising campaign for the Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper WI, click here.