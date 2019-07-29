Overcoming first day of school jitters

The first day of school for most kids is a little over a month away.

Health officials say that sometimes just visiting the school can offer relief for the children and their parents.

Often the first day jitters can get the best of nervous children and parents.

Along with visiting the school, Dr. Alison Jones, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Marshfield Clinic, recommends checking what the daily school routine will entail.

Jones reiterated that this is a very stressful time for parents and children.

She recommended that the parents remember to keep their kids involved even with something as simple as picking out school supplies.

Jones also said that getting into a regular bedtime routine can help as well.

"Even going back so far as to work on the bedtime routine can help a lot with kids transitioning into the summer routine or schedule of staying up late into that normal bedtime routine,” Jones said.

Jones says that even though parents may be freaking out on the inside, to not let that show as that can add un-needed stress to the child.

Jones also says that these tips will help anyone starting a new school year, but emphasized that it is especially helpful for those new to school all together and those who are switching schools.

She said that the most important thing is to remain calm during the transition.

