Owen man charged with sexual assault

A Owen man has been charged with sexual assault and other charges in Clark County.

Court records show Matthew Balich has been charged with second degree sexual assault, attempted second degree sexual assault, fale imprisonment, fourth degree sexual assault and invasion of privacy.

A Clark County criminal complaint says Balich is accused of assaulting a gas station worker on May 8. Blich told law enforcement that he had a few drinks and that he "never meant to hurt anybody's feelings" and that it had been a "bad night".

Balich's cash bond was set at $2,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court next on June 23.

