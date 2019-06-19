UPDATE: Dance company owner accused of child sexual assault

The local dance studio owner accused of sexually assaulting a child has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

39-year-old Todd Paulus is charged with multiple counts,

including child abduction. Court documents say he picked up the victim from her home and brought her to his house. Paulus was listed as the owner of T-4 dance company located on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire.

According to a criminal complaint, a 13-year-old girl told investigators Paulus brought her to his home and touched her sexually late last year.

the victim says Paulus told her she couldn't tell anyone, and it was quote, "their own little world."

Paulus is out on a $10,000 signature bond.

A post on T4 Dance Company’s Facebook page says “All private lessons and groups will be cancelled with me until further notice. So sorry everyone”

He is due back in court at the end of February.