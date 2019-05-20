Owner of Eau Claire restaurant charged with sexual assault

The owner of a Mexican restaurant in Eau Claire is charged with third-degree sexual assault.

A complaint was filed today against 53-year-old Filiberto Rivera of Onalaska.

The complaint alleges Rivera assaulted a restaurant employee at Manny's Cocina, which is located near Oakwood Mall.

The alleged incident happened May 4, after the restaurant closed for the night. When interviewed by detectives, Rivera denied the incident happened.

Rivera is free on a $5,000 signature bond.

