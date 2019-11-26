Owners of horse pulled behind truck charged with animal cruelty

Updated: Tue 4:41 PM, Nov 26, 2019

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (Gray News) – The owners of a horse seen being dragged behind a pickup have been charged with one count each of animal cruelty.

A video showing the stubborn horse being pulled by the truck along a snowy road sparked outrage across social media. (Source: KCNC, CNN)

“Our phone lines and email accounts are getting covered up with inquiries from people interested in the case,” District Attorney Matt Karzen said Tuesday.

John and Amber Saldate are scheduled to appear in court in late January, according to the district attorney’s office.

The horse named Trigger was seized by law enforcement and is being taken care of by animal welfare officers.

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act into law, making animal cruelty a federal crime for the first time.

Violators can face a prison term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.

Animal welfare activists say the new federal law will make it easier to prosecute animal cruelty cases that cross state lines or span jurisdictions.

