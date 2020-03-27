PESI offers free telehealth courses for behavioral health clinicians

A local nonprofit is creating a virtual option for healthcare professionals to train for the temporary new normal - a world of telehealth and virtual appointments.

PESI, a local nonprofit that connects knowledge with need, is offering a virtual training course on telehealth to behavioral health professionals for free.

“These are clinicians that want to see patients, they want to care for these people, and in a way that door has closed on them, they’re looking for answers, they’re looking for a way to solve that problem,” says Mike Conner, PESI Executive Director.

Friday morning they had 85,000 clinicians taking their telehealth courses, and half of those had never worked with PESI before.

“It’s kinda interesting years ago I used to kinda joke with people that I had a dream about having a live event that we would fill up Lambeau Field, and lo and behold, look at where we are.”

What can people take away from this course?

“This is a 12 hour course it virtually starts from scratch as far as what telehealth is all about and gets into the specifics of how do you set it up, are there legal and ethical issues related to it, what are the policies, producers, what are the practices,” Conner says.

Why did you decide to make this free?

Well again we’re a nonprofit, so we’re not looking to benefit from this financially. This is a situation that’s nobody’s fault and it’s obviously putting people on their ear as far as changing their lives so quickly and I don’t think people were prepared to be able to do this for us to be able to offer this as a free event, we’re privileged to do that in such a way.”

