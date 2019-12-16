POLICE: Dogs alert Sparta resident to stranger hiding in bedroom closet

A Sparta resident's dogs alerted her to a stranger hiding in a bedroom closet.

Sparta Police Department says on Dec. 10, at 7:35 p.m. a woman found her dogs barking and they led her to a bedroom closet where they found fingers sticking out from under the door. A male, from inside the closet, said “Ho Ho Ho!” and warned they would ruin their Christmas surprise if they opened the door.

The suspect fled and entered a nearby garage, grabbed some items, and made his way to another residence.

Sparta Police Department says they tracked the suspect’s footprints and found 32-year-old Kabian Coleman in a nearby garage on Hill Street. Officers opened the overhead door when it was closed by someone inside. This was repeated several times before officers made entry. Coleman appeared to be under the influence and later admitted to using drugs, claiming he was on his way to turn himself in when officers started chasing him.

Coleman told law enforcement he was hiding in the home because it was cold outside. Officials say he was checked out at a mental facility before going to jail. Coleman had an active warrant for his arrest.

Law enforcement does not believe Coleman had intended to harm anyone.

