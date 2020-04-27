POLICE: Third Eau Claire homicide suspect pronounced dead

Eau Claire Police say 22-year-old Ian Kearns was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Kearns was the third suspect in a homicide that happened on Kappus Drive on March 20. An active arrest warrant for first degree intentional homicide had been issued for Kearns.

His death investigation is being handled by the Sandwich, IL Police Department. Eau Claire Police Department says they are continuing to investigate the Kappus Drive homicide.

Ian Kearns, Joe Moya and Juan Olivarez, all from the Chicago area, are each charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime for the death of Edwin Garcia-Smith.

