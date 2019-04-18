PYRO UPDATE: K-9's feeding tube removed

Green Bay K-9 Pyro is cleared to eat solid food and no longer needs a feeding tube, police said in an update Thursday morning.

Pyro is home recovering with his handler, Officer Scott Salzmann. It's been nearly two weeks since Pyro was stabbed multiple times by a suspect in a weapons call.

Pyro briefly visited his colleagues at the Green Bay Police Department Thursday.

"He is still wearing a protective coat to protect the injuries while they heal but he is slated to get his stitches out soon," reads a social media post from the Green Bay Police Department.

Pyro spent nearly a week under 24-hour care at the Fox Valley Animal Referral Center in Appleton.

Pyro was stabbed April 7 as officers responded to an armed suspect in the 1300 block of Western Avenue. Police say the suspect, Sai Vang, refused orders to give himself up for arrest. Pyro was deployed and jumped on Sai Vang, who stabbed the dog with a five-inch blade.

He emergency surgery to repair "multiple soft tissue injuries to his neck and his esophagus."

Pyro received blood and plasma transfusions and a temporary tracheostomy due to a blood clot that was preventing him from breathing. Doctors made a hole in the windpipe and insert a tube to allow the animal to breathe.

Pyro was in recovery last Monday morning when he suffered complications of a twisted stomach and was taken for a second surgery.

It was touch-and-go for Pyro at first, but it wasn't long before he was sitting, standing and walking on his own power. He was sent home with his handler on April 15.

Sai Vang was arrested and charged with stabbing Pyro. A competency hearing has been scheduled for April 22.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says Pyro's actions likely prevented an officer-involved shooting.

