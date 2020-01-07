Pablo Center Partners with Children’s Museum of Eau Claire on access

Pablo Center at the Confluence is pleased to join the ‘Play-For-All’ membership program with Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, offering access to families with children who have special needs, families on WIC or the Free and Reduced Lunch program, and military families throughout the Chippewa Valley.

Pablo Center grants each Play-For-All family a Supporter Membership, which includes advance alerts and ticket presales in addition to access to reduced-cost tickets. Pablo Center is focused on Possibilities, Access and Partnerships.

“This partnership with the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is a true mission-driven win for both organizations that ultimately benefits the whole community,” says Jason Jon Anderson, Pablo Center’s Executive Director. “I look forward to seeing this program benefit the children and families of our region.”

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire started the Play-For-All program in 2004, offering discounted memberships to those who need it most. Currently there are 699 families with an average enrollment of between 700-800 families.

The initiative is sustained by the Dan Clumpner Tribute Fund, with an endowment supporting access for all to literary, visual and performance art. This correlates and fulfills one of Pablo Center’s primary missions: ensuring expanded access to Pablo Center experiences for our community.

“The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is honored to be the pilot partner in this initiative,” said Michael McHorney, CMEC Executive Director. “It’s easy to imagine a child visiting a place as special as Pablo Center, being inspired through this experience, and finding a passion for creativity later in life. The arts are powerful, inspirational and can transform lives, which is exactly the vision for CMEC’s Play for All Program.”

For more information about joining ‘Play-For-All,’ visit the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire or call 715-832-KIDS. For information about Pablo Center Membership, please call 715-471-6131.

About Pablo Center at the Confluence

Pablo Center operates in support of a mission that is focused on developing and augmenting endless opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to experience the performing, literary, and visual arts.

Inside our doors, guests can experience two internationally-recognizable performance spaces; the 1,204-seat RCU Theatre and the innovative 400-seat Jamf Theatre. These spaces allow us to showcase the endless possibilities of the arts in a facility capable of providing transformative experiences and creative opportunities. The Pablo Center experience and mission is enhanced by our support spaces: three rehearsal, dance and community rooms; three visual arts galleries; a sound and lighting lab; university classroom spaces; a state-of-the-art recording studio; and workforce/vocational training spaces. While our building makes Pablo unique, it is our community - patrons, members, business partners, constituent groups and local artists - who make us remarkable.

