Pablo Center at the Confluence announces 2019-20 season line-up

Pablo Center at the Confluence is thrilled to announce the 2019-2020 Season to the public.

With the 2019-20 Season of Endless Possibilities, Pablo Center is re-drawing the map and presenting a line-up that is full of surprises - headline acts alongside small treasures, local heroes and new revelations. Pablo Center will provide the Chippewa Valley community and beyond with performances for people of all ages and backgrounds. Find the full 2019-2020 Season line-up here.

Executive Director, Jason Jon Anderson said, "Our first season was meant to begin to show you, the audience what was possible; a delicately-curated way to demonstrate operationally, financially, and technically how Pablo Center would function, as well as be sustainable long-term. I am excited for the possibilities contained within this announcement. It is with gratitude, thanks and appreciation that we announce to you Pablo Center's second season."

In the first season, Pablo Center welcomed 80,000 unique guests to their facility and had the opportunity to present over 238 performances. They also welcomed 1,100+ members.

With that momentum, Director of Artistic Programming, Brenna St. George Jones had a vision for pushing the boundaries of what was possible. "This season is bigger, featuring more headline names and international artists, while continuing to highlight the amazing talent available right here in our backyard. This season is aspirational, as we introduce new artists and push creative boundaries, but you will still find all the old friends and familiar events Eau Claire has come to love. Above all this season is about expanding access; Pablo Center is Eau Claire's hometown arts center, and we are opening our doors even wider. If you joined us for season one - thank you, and welcome back! And if you haven't yet been here;

join us and see what happens next!"

Tickets for the 2019-20 season will be available for purchase at PabloCenter.org and at the Pablo Center Box Office on July 29 at 10 a.m. Please visit PabloCenter.org for more information, a full listing of events, and to order tickets.