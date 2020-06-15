Pablo Center at the Confluence announced season 3 lineup

The Pablo Center at the Confluence announced their season three lineup after season two was halted due to COVID-19. The third season has been named "Dream. Create. Inspire".

Season three will focus on using the power of art to dream big, to create, to inspire and bring people back together. This season will also feature Eau Claire's first Broadway production with Waitress.

Other acts include Michael Perry and the Long Beds, Them Coulee Boys, Chris Kroeze, The Simon & Garfunkel Story and Whose Live Anyway?

To view the full 2020-2021 season programming, click here.