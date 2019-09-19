Pablo Center is home to next generation of artists

Not only does the Pablo Center bring in professional performers to downtown Eau Claire, but the building is also home to the next generation of artists. UW-Eau Claire students spend time learning in many areas including the costume shop, recording studio and the theatre space.

As the Pablo Center at the confluence is celebrating their one year anniversary and are getting ready for year two of programming, students at UWEC are also gearing up for their second year in the new space.

On Hello Wisconsin, we spoke with UW-Eau Claire faculty to hear about all of the hands on learning that is taking place at the Pablo Center.