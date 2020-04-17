Pablo Center joins National Independent Venue Association

Independent Venue Week and the nation’s top independent music venues and promoters have joined together to announce the formation of National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to fight for the survival of independent venues, their employees, artists, fans and their communities. Membership is at no cost to venues, and

is accessible here: NIVA Membership. Pablo Center at the Confluence has signed up and are supporting NIVA’s efforts.

Until now, independent venues and promoters have inherently been islands unto themselves, fighting fiercely in brutal, individual marketplaces. But the pandemic has brought a crashing halt to business operations of small and mid-sized venues across the country and threatens their existence.

Independent venues and promoters play a vital role in their communities, influencing travel and tourism. They are a part

of the fabric, foundation and pride of cities and towns across America. According to a 2016 IBISWorld study, the live music industry produced $23.5 billion in annual revenue. With the complete and sudden shutdown, all venues and their communities have been dealt a devastating blow with revenues totally halted, but the overhead has not.

“Music venues were the first to close and will be the last to open,” said Dayna Frank, NIVA board member and owner of

First Avenue in Minneapolis. “It’s just brutal right now, and the future is predictable to no one. We can’t envision a world

without these music venues, so we’ve created NIVA to fight for their ability to survive this shutdown, which we hear could

go into 2021.

Our first order of business is to push to secure federal funding to preserve the ecosystem of live music venues

and touring artists.”

“Independent venues and promoters have a unique set of circumstances that require specialized assistance, so we’ve

banded together and secured a powerhouse lobbying firm,” said Gary Witt, CEO of Pabst Theater Group and founding

member of NIVA. “Akin Gump has been tapped to represent us, and that telegraphs to Capitol Hill that our needs are

serious.

Most of us have gone from our best year ever to a dead stop in revenues, but our expenses and overhead are still

real, and many will not make it without help. Our employees, the artists, and the fans need us to act. But we are also an

important income generator for those around us, bringing revenue to area restaurants, bars, hotels, and retail shops. Our

contributions to the tax base far exceed our ticket sales.”