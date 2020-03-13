Pablo Center temporarily closes

The Pablo Center is effectively closed until April 14th and all 29 performances and events between now and then are canceled.

“There is nothing more important to us than the happiness, health, safety, and well-being of every person who comes through our doors,” says Jason Jon Anderson, Executive Director of the Pablo.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, lots of local events have been canceled. Now, the Pablo Center joins the numbers. Ticket holders will be contacted and given options for what to do with their tickets, ranging from rescheduling to a full refund.

“These 29 performances equal over $500,000 of revenue to our vibrant local arts community,” Anderson says.

The remainder of UW-Eau Claire’s production of James and The Giant Peach’s performances are canceled under this new announcement. Arthur Grothe, the Artistic Director of Theater, says student reactions surprised him.

“Overall it’s been shockingly positive still hurt, still disappointed, but we did an impromptu photo call last night, we got a small group together to document the show and it was a real coming together,” he says.

He says that audition numbers have been high, and the theater program will be hindered by this news.

“We were really set to have an awesome experience but I also understand that there are real concerns and that we have to be cautious and protective,” Grothe says, “because if we don’t, we run the risk of making this much much worse.”

He says this is an opportunity to showcase how strong our community is.

“When faced with a crisis we’ll find out who we are and what we can be.”

