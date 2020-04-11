Pablo Center will "Make It Blue" to support frontline workers

The Pablo Center will be joining cities from across the nation as they will light up the confluence in blue lights to recognize and support frontline healthcare staff and essential workers at sunlight tonight and will stay blue indefinitely for the #LightItBlue campaign.

Other downtown landmarks including Phoenix Park Bridge, Haymarket Plaza, Haymarket Landing Bridge, Royal Credit Union, and City Hall are joining in and will stay blue through the weekend in addition to align with the #LightItBlue Campaign.

“Pablo Center at the Confluence stands with our front-line medical staff, first responders and essential workers across the region. It is our honor to join other cities, venues and landmarks across the country in showing our solidarity of unwavering support for their incredible efforts,” said Executive Director Jason Jon Anderson.