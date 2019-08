Officials with Eau Claire's Pablo Center at the Confluence announced naming rights for the facility's third-floor community rehearsal space.

Local philanthropists Richard and Marcia Larson donated $1 million to have the space named in their honor.

A release from Pablo Center officials says the gift is tied to Richard Larson’s long-term business partner, the late Dan Clumpner of Commonweal Development.

The second season for the Pablo Center begins September 26.