Pablo Foundation announces donation

The Pablo Foundation announced it is donating $50,000 to the Quick Response Community Fund.

The Eau Claire Community Foundation and the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley set up the Quick Response Community Fund in an effort to give local non-profits financial resources to make sure they continue to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Pablo Foundation Executive Director MaiVue Xiong, the donation will help non-profits maintain operations during the pandemic.

“Pablo Foundation values community collaboration and recognized the Quick Response Community Fund as a way to support local nonprofits who are being asked to continue to serve our vulnerable population,” Xiong said.

Funds will be rewarded on a rolling basis, allowing for resources to be moved quickly to the organizations that need them. The latest donation by the Pablo Foundation raises the amount available to local non-profits to more than $175,000, with more expected to be awarded in the next few weeks. Of the $175,000 that has been donated, $75,000 came last week.

