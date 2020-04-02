Pablo Foundation to match April donations for Solar on Eau Claire Schools Funds

In celebration of Earth day, the Pablo Foundation will match April donations up to $25,000 to the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation's Solar on Eau Claire Schools Fund, which supports the installation of solar arrays at Eau Claire Memorial and North high schools.

The Pablo Foundation has already donated $25,000 to the solar project which helps the Solar on Eau Claire Schools project get closer to their goal of $250,000-$275,000

Once installed, the solar project will be incorporated into the STEM curriculum at the two high schools and will save approximately $20,000 a year in utility costs.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pablo Foundation to inspire and encourage more community involvement in the solar project,” said Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Sarah French. “Pablo’s generosity will have an incredible impact on our students and the environment!”

