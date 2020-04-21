Pablo Foundation to match donations to Together Chippewa Valley up to $50,000

Together Chippewa Valley is thrilled to announce that Pablo Foundation, a local philanthropic group, has stepped forward with a grant totaling up to $50,000 in response to the urgent need from local nonprofits due to COVID-19.

The grant will match dollar-for-dollar all donations to Together Chippewa Valley up to a total of $50,000 through April 30, 2020. To date, Together Chippewa Valley has raised $23,195 which will now be doubled to $46,390 by the match.

“As the spokesperson for the local effort Together Chippewa Valley, we are very grateful for the Pablo Foundation gift, which will help so many nonprofits in our community. This effort is another example of how well we work together in the Chippewa Valley. It seems no matter the cause, we first turn to each other to help out. This exciting movement will support 800 plus employees and the over 200,000 people they serve each year. Thank you, Pablo Foundation,” said Together Chippewa Valley spokeswoman, Kerry Kincaid.

Pablo Foundation’s Executive Director, MaiVue Xiong, states, “Working collaboratively so our community can stay healthy and sustainable during this time is of upmost importance to the Foundation. We are proud to support a coalition of nonprofits that comes together in our greatest time of need to creatively find ways to further support their organization’s causes. Although times are hard, we encourage others to give what they can so we can all come out of this pandemic stronger than going in.” Pablo Foundation’s mission is to create a model for a healthy and sustainable community. They are focused on housing, health, education and the arts.

Together Chippewa Valley was formed to coordinate a response effort to address community needs during the COVID-19 crisis, to raise funds through a first-of-its-kind community-wide fundraising initiative, support each other’s missions, to survive, and to thrive.

Make a gift today and help Together Chippewa Valley to help maximize this grant and support their mission to keep the nonprofit community thriving. Those interested in supporting Together Chippewa Valley can visit togetherchippewavalley.org to give online.

About Together Chippewa Valley

Together Chippewa Valley is a coalition of nonprofits forming to coordinate response efforts to address community needs during the COVID-19 crisis, raise funds through a first of its kind community-wide fundraising initiative, and support one another’s missions to survive and thrive.

Current coalition members:

Bob’s House for Dogs

Boys & Girls Clubs of the GCV

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire

Chippewa Valley Museum

Chippewa Humane Association

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild

Eau Claire County Humane Association

Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley

Family Resource Center

Family Support Center

Fierce Freedom

Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin

Pablo Center at the Confluence

The Community Table

Sculpture Tour Eau Claire

UCP Western Wisconsin

YMCA of the Chippewa Valley