"The Guild" apartment complex to open in July

The Pablo Group, in partnership with Market Family Properties, is proud to announce The Guild, a riverfront apartment complex opening July 2020 at 816 Porter Avenue, formally the Syverson Home.

The partnership and renovation has transformed the property into premier housing on he edge of Downtown & the beautiful Third Ward started nearly two years ago. Design services by River Valley Architects & Shelter Architecture, development by Commonwealth

Development Corp, and construction by Market & Johnson has revitalized the building inside &

out.

“We saw a lot of potential in the building. Not only is it a great location with unbeatable views, the original structure had so many unique features,” says Julia Johnson, part of the Pablo Group.

According to Johnson, these unique features resemble the shape of a bird. “At the center of the building, glass and concrete jut out over the river to form the shape of a bird’s head. Long wings span up and down the riverbank in an angular fashion.”

The Guild features forty-nine units with twenty unique floor plans. The renovated structure, with amazing views along the Chippewa River, includes four floors of quality units and two newly-constructed parking garages. Amenities include a fitness room with commercial-grade

equipment, a game room, spacious lobby, and outdoor gathering spaces.

The living units range in size from 485 sq. ft. studios to 2,590 sq. ft. penthouses that have two bedrooms and a den. Each apartment has hardwood & tile flooring, high-efficiency HVAC units, granite and quartz countertops, all appliances including a washer & dryer in each unit, and

premium window coverings that give almost every unit a river view. Eighteen of the apartments have outdoor patio spaces. The building will be fully secured with CCTV systems and access will by controlled through a smartphone-enabled intercom. Most of the utilities,

including internet and cable, are included in the monthly rent.

Property Manager Lisa Latterell is looking forward to fostering a sense of community among tenants and with downtown businesses. When asked what The Guild will bring to the Eau Claire community, Latterell explained, “I feel like we are providing a property that closely resembles what people expect of the quality of their homes. In the Third Ward, people want a high-quality home close to downtown, and our unique place on the river really does that. We are proud to pair those high expectations with high-quality service & foster a microcommunity.”

Latterell predicts that The Guild will attract “residents who want to be in a cozy & convenient place downtown, who are also drawn to the river”.