Pack these healthy travel snacks to get through summer trips

Updated: Sat 12:22 PM, May 11, 2019

(CNN) - Hitting the road or the skies this summer? You may want to pack a snack.

Travelling can wreak havoc on your diet so plan ahead.

Here are some healthy travel-friendly snacks to keep you on track and not derail your diet.

Airport security is strict on liquids but not so much on sandwiches.

Toss a nut butter and jam sandwich in a baggie but toast the bread first to prevent sogginess.

Maybe trail mix is more your style?

Lots of store-bought trail mix has added sugar and extra calories.

So switch it up and make your own at home with nuts, dried fruit, and granola.

If you're looking for something grab-and-go, toss a packet of instant oatmeal into your bag before you leave town.

All you have to do is ask a barista or flight attendant for a cup of hot water.

But if hot water might be hard to come by, breakfast bars are easy to find and are great if you're hungry between meals.

Look for nut and granola-based bars that are high in protein and fiber.

It’s easy to over-indulge and ruin your diet while on vacation, so think ahead and pack some snacks to stay healthy.

