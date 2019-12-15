Package thief leaves thank you note

A woman in St. Paul who ordered a package from Amazon was surprised to find a note instead.

Hilary Smith opened the front door of her home expecting to find a package. Instead, she found a neatly folded handwritten thank you note. The note read "so just a quick little thank you for leaving me the opportunity of stealing your package. Very nice of you. Thank you, the new owner of your package."

Smith says she was dumbfounded. The gift was a phone charger for her boss.

Another example of thieves taking advantage of online holiday orders.

