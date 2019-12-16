Package thief taunts victim with thank you note

(AP) – A package thief who made off with a woman’s delivery in St. Paul, Minnesota, decided to leave something behind for the victim — a handwritten thank you note.

A Minnesota woman posted a picture of a snarky note left behind by the person who stole a package from her porch. (Source: WCCO/Hilary Smith/Facebook/CNN)

Homeowner Hilary Smith found the note on her porch one day last week after she got home from work.

The note thanked her for the “opportunity of stealing" her package and was signed by the package’s “new owner."

St. Paul police posted a picture of the note on Twitter, and reminded residents who are expecting deliveries to take precautions to avoid thefts.

